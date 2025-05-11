Narasimha Jayanti is an auspicious Hindu occasion that celebrates the birth of Lord Narasimha, who is considered the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The Narasimha avatar of Lord Vishnu is depicted as half-man, half-lion, and symbolises the victory of good over evil and the protection of devotees from harm. This auspicious day marks the appearance of Lord Narasimha to protect Prahlada, a devout child, from his evil father Hiranyakashipu. Narasimha Jayanti 2025 falls on Sunday, May 11. As per religious beliefs, it is said that on Narasimha Jayanti day, Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of Narasimha to kill the Demon Hiranyakashipu. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events.

The legend of Lord Narasimha represents the victory of knowledge over ignorance and the protection offered by God to his devotees. The puja rituals and fasting rules to observe Narasimha Jayanti fasting are similar to those of Ekadashi fasting. In this article, let’s know more about Narasimha Jayanti 2025 date, auspicious tithi, rituals, parana time and the significance of the annual event dedicated to the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Narasimha Jayanti 2025 Date

Narasimha Jayanti 2025 falls on Sunday, May 11.

Narasimha Jayanti 2025 Timings

Narasimha Jayanti Sayana Kala Puja Time will be from 16:01 pm to 18:34 pm

The Parana Time for Narasimha Jayanti is on the next day, i.e. after 05:48 on May 12

Narasimha Jayanti Madhyahna Sankalp Time is from 10:55 to 13:28

The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 17:29 on May 10 and ends at 20:01 on May 11, 2025

Narasimha Jayanti Rituals

On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and wear clean clothes.

Members of the Sri Vaishnava tradition traditionally observe fasting until the evening and consume food after prayer.

A special puja of Lord Narasimha is performed, often using an image or idol of the deity.

Devotees offer flowers, coconut, sweets, fruits, tulsi leaves, incense, ghee lamp, and panchamrit.

On the day of Narasimha Jayanti, a beverage called ‘panakam’ is prepared from jaggery and water and is distributed to the Brahmins during the festivities.

On this day, devotees visit Lord Vishnu or Lord Narasimha temples for special aartis and bhajans.

On Narasimha Jayanti day devotees take Sankalp during Madhyahna (Hindu afternoon period) and perform Lord Narasimha Pujan during Sanyakal before sunset.

It is believed that Lord Narasimha appeared during sunset while Chaturdashi was prevailing. It is advised to keep a night vigil and perform Visarjan Puja next morning. The fast should be broken on the next day after performing Visarjan Puja.

Narasimha Jayanti Significance

Narasimha Jayanti holds great significance among the Hindu community and is celebrated with great devotion. This occasion has its reference in the Padma Purana and Skanda Purana as Narasimha Chaturdashi. The worship of Narasimha has been present in South India, with the Pallava dynasty popularising the sect and its practices. As per historical records, inscriptions have also been found referring to the occasion dating back to the Vijayanagara Empire.

The occasion of Narasimha Jayanti is primarily observed by Vaishnavas, the adherents of Vishnu, in the South Indian states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and northern Tamil Nadu. On this day, Lord Narasimha and Lakshmi Narasimha temples throughout these regions hold special pujas in honour of the deity to mark this auspicious occasion.

