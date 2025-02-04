Narmada Jayanti 2025 will be marked on February 4. This annual commemoration is marked on the Saptami tithi in the bright phase of the Hindu month of Magha month. The observance is focused on offering prayers to the Narmada River, and people often make it a point to take a holy dip here on this day. Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, the origin of river Narmada, is a popular place to observe Narmada Jayanti. As we prepare to celebrate Narmada Jayanti 2025, here is everything you need to know about this festival, how to celebrate it and why it is important. Narmada Jayanti 2025 Wishes and Images: Share Messages in Hindi, Greetings, Quotes and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of River Narmada.

When is Narmada Jayanti?

Narmada Jayanti is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Saotami tithi in the Hindu month of Magha. The celebration of Narmada Jayanti 2025 will be marked on February 4. The Saptami Tithi for Narmada Jayanti 2025 begins at 06:07 on Feb 04, 2025, and will go on till 04:00 on Feb 05, 2025.

Narmada Jayanti 2025 Date and Muhurat

Narmada Jayanti on Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Saptami Tithi Begins - 04:37 on Feb 04, 2025

Saptami Tithi Ends - 02:30 on Feb 05, 2025

Significance of Narmada Jayanti

Narmada Jayanti celebration is focused on celebrating the origin of the Narmada River and is often referred to as the birth anniversary of the river. The celebration of Narmada Jayanti will be marked across the country, with areas where the river passes allowing special events where devotees take a holy bath. On this day, devotees worship the river Narmada, which brings peace and prosperity to their lives. The observance is also celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm at temples dedicated to Goddess Narmada across the country.

Every year, the celebration of Narmada Jayanti is considered to be an extremely auspicious event that is supposed to fill one’s life with prosperity and good luck. The observance of Narmada Jayanti usually falls on the same day as Ratha Saptami - which is often referred to as the Sun God’s birthday.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2025 10:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).