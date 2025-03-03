Every year, National Anthem Day is celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on March 3 to commemorate the adoption of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ as the national anthem by the US in 1931. This song, which was originally published as a poem in 1814, became a symbol of American culture and the patriotism of the United States. The lyrics of the national anthem come from the ‘Defence of Fort M'Henry’, a poem written by American lawyer Francis Scott Key on September 14, 1814, after he witnessed the bombardment of Fort McHenry by the British Royal Navy during the Battle of Baltimore in the War of 1812. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Key was inspired by the large U.S. flag, with 15 stars and 15 stripes, known as the Star-Spangled Banner, flying triumphantly above the fort after the battle. On National Anthem Day, Americans come together to celebrate the history of the United States with “The Star-Spangled Banner” being sung by all Americans. In this article, let’s know more about National Anthem Day 2025 in the US and the significance of the annual event.

National Anthem Day 2025 in the US Date

National Anthem Day 2025 falls on Monday, March 3.

National Anthem Day History

The ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ was first recognised for official use by the United States Navy in 1889. On March 3, 1931, the U.S. Congress passed a joint resolution (46 Stat. 1508) making the song the official national anthem of the United States, which President Herbert Hoover signed into law. The resolution is now codified at 36 U.S.C. § 301(a). Since the 1990s, the anthem has become controversial due to perceived racism in the anthem's lyrics and Key's involvement in slavery.

National Anthem Day in the US Significance

National Anthem Day holds great significance for Americans as the day celebrates the national anthem of the country. The Star-Spangled Banner is important for America as it serves as the national anthem, symbolising the country’s resilience, unity, and patriotism. The lyrics capture the American spirit of perseverance as he witnessed the U.S. flag still flying over Fort McHenry after a night of intense battle.

The anthem represents national pride, freedom, and the sacrifices made for independence. It is performed at major events, including sports games and official ceremonies, reinforcing a sense of unity and reminding Americans of their shared history and values.

