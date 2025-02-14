Every year, National Condom Day is observed on February 14 across the United States of America (USA). The day coincides with Valentine’s Day to promote safe sex and sexual health awareness to people across the US. National Condom Day serves as a reminder of the importance of protection against sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unintended pregnancies through the use of condoms. National Condom Day 2025 falls on Friday, February 14. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

The day highlights the fact that condoms are a widely accessible and cost-effective form of protection which also helps in reducing the risk of diseases like HIV, gonorrhea, chlamydia, among others. In this article, let’s know more about the National Condom Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event in the US.

National Condom Day 2025 Date

National Condom Day 2025 falls on Friday, February 14.

National Condom Day Significance

Condoms play a crucial role in preventing infections and unintended pregnancies, making them an essential part of safe and responsible sexual health. It is important to raise awareness about condoms to promote safe sex practices and reduce stigma hence National Condom Day serves the purpose in educating the masses about the use and benefits of condoms.

On this day, organisations conduct educational campaigns, distribute free condoms, and debunk myths surrounding the use of condoms. Also, this day encourages open discussions about sexual health in schools and healthcare settings, and the media can encourage people to make informed choices.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2025 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).