The National Day of Singapore is an annual celebration on August 9. The day commemorates Singapore's independence from Malaysia in 1965. Before gaining independence, Singapore celebrated National Day on June 3 between 1960 and 1962 to mark self-government and the end of colonial rule by the United Kingdom. On this day, several events are organised, like the National Day Parade (NDP), the National Day Message by the Prime Minister of Singapore, and fireworks celebrations. National Day of Singapore holds great importance for the people of Singapore as it marks the beginning of Singapore's journey as an independent country.

National Day of Singapore 2023 Date

National Day of Singapore 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 9.

National Day of Singapore History

National Day of Singapore commemorates Singapore's independence from Malaysia in 1965. The day was held on August 9, 1966, to mark the first anniversary of Singapore's declaration of independence from Malaysia and has been held annually since then. The National Day Parade (NDP) is an annual parade held in Singapore to commemorate the country's independence. A historic venue for the parade was the Padang, where Singapore's independence was declared. It is the central public celebration of the National Day of Singapore. It consists of a parade that includes the Singapore Armed Forces, the Ministry of Home Affairs, local institutions, and other events.

National Day of Singapore Significance

The National Day message has been an annual tradition since 1966. During National Day, it is common for the Prime Minister of Singapore to deliver a National Day message, reflecting on the country's achievements and future challenges. Apart from the parade, other activities, such as community events, concerts, and firework displays, are held across the island. It is a time when Singaporeans come together to celebrate their shared identity, history, and progress as a nation.

