Every year, National Employee Appreciation Day is celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on the first Friday in March. This year, National Employee Appreciation Day 2025 falls on Friday, March 7. This annual event is dedicated to employees and serves as an opportunity to the employers to recognise the hard work and dedication of their employees. It celebrates the contributions of employees in various industries and is an opportunity for employers to show gratitude to their workforce and foster a positive work environment. National Employee Appreciation Day 2025 Greetings: Share Employee Appreciation Quotes, HD Images, Messages and Wallpapers To Honour Employees’ Hard Work and Achievements.

Motivated employees perform better and contribute more and employees who are valued are more likely to stay with an organisation. Hence, National Employee Appreciation Day serves as an opportunity to strengthen the bonds between the employer and employees. In this article, let’s know more about National Employee Appreciation Day 2025 in the United States date and the significance of the annual event. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

National Employee Appreciation Day 2025 Date

National Employee Appreciation Day 2025 falls on Friday, March 7.

National Employee Appreciation Day in the US History

National Employee Appreciation Day was created in 1995 by Dr Bob Nelson, a founding member of Recognition Professionals International. This day was initially established to celebrate the publication of his book 1,001 Ways to Reward Employees and to remind employers to thank their employees for the good work they do.

Bob did his doctoral dissertation on why managers do or do not recognise their employees and has since helped thousands of companies create a Culture of Recognition in their organisation with significant impacts on employee retention, performance and the ability to attract talent. Beginning in 1995, Nelson collaborated with his publishing company, Workman Publishing, to make the holiday appear prominently on workplace calendars.

National Employee Appreciation Day Significance

National Employee Appreciation Day is an important event in the US as the day encourages organisations and bosses to appreciate the dedication of their employees. Employees are the backbone of any organisation, and acknowledging their efforts leads to job satisfaction which lets the employees feel valued and motivated at workplace. On this day, companies celebrate by letting employees leave early to spend time by their own, offering gifts, meals, events or special recognition for them.

