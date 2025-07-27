National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day is an annual event that is observed on July 27 in the United States of America (USA). This annual event commemorates the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement on July 27, 1953, which ended active combat in the Korean War. National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day aims to honour the service and sacrifice of Korean War veterans and recognise the significance of the armistice. National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day 2025 falls on Sunday, July 27. In this article, let’s know more about National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. Korean War Armistice Anniversary: Kim Jong Un Pays Respects to Fallen Soldiers Killed in 1950-53 Korean War (See Pics and Video).

National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day 2025 Date

National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day 2025 falls on Sunday, July 27.

National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day History

In 1998, the then US President Bill Clinton first proclaimed National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, and it has been observed every year since then. On this day, the US flag is flown at half-staff in honour of those who served and sacrificed their lives. During the Korean War, from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, 2 million American men and women answered their country’s call to duty; they fought in places such as Pork Chop Hill, Heartbreak Ridge, Chipyong-ni, Pusan, and the Chosin Reservoir. In this war, over 36,000 Americans lost their lives.

National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day Significance

National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day serves as an annual event that holds great significance as it marks the end of active combat in the Korean War through the signing of the armistice agreement in 1953. This day honours the bravery, sacrifice, and commitment of the American service members who served during the war. On this day, wreath-laying ceremonies at memorials, such as the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2025 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).