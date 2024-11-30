National Pollution Prevention Day is an annual awareness day observed in India on December 2. This annual event is dedicated to raising awareness about the need to reduce pollution and implement sustainable practices to protect the environment. National Pollution Prevention Day also serves as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the tragic Bhopal Gas Tragedy on the night of December 2-3, 1984, which is termed as one of the world's worst industrial disasters. In the disaster, many people lost their lives due to the poisonous gas Methyl Isocyanate also known as MIC. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Addressing the pollution menace requires a collective effort from individuals, industries, and governments. Adopting sustainable lifestyles and supporting eco-friendly initiatives can help reduce pollution and pave the way for a healthier future. As National Pollution Prevention Day is here, let’s know more about National Pollution Prevention Day 2024 date and the significance of this annual event, remembering the victims of Bhopal Gas Tragedy and aimed at controlling pollution for the betterment of humans and the planet alike.

National Pollution Prevention Day 2024 Date

National Pollution Prevention Day 2024 will be observed on Monday, December 2.

National Pollution Prevention Day Significance

National Pollution Prevention Day honours the memory of the thousands of people who died or were affected by the release of toxic methyl isocyanate gas from the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal. The annual event encourages individuals, industries, and governments to adopt measures for pollution prevention and environmental safety.

The key objectives of the day include educating citizens about the effects of pollution on health and ecosystems, encouraging the use of eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives in daily life and supporting policies and initiatives aimed at reducing environmental degradation.

