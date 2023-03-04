National Safety Day (NSD) is celebrated in India on March 4 every year. The day is organized by the National Safety Council of India since 1971 to mark its Foundation Day and aims to spread safety awareness in all sectors. This year, India will celebrate its 52nd National Safety Day. The National Safety Day/Week will begin on March 4 and will end on March 10. The weeklong NSD campaign on Occupational, Safety & Health (OSH) is widely celebrated by industry, trade unions, Govt. departments, regulatory agencies, NGOs and institutions with the active support of the Central & State Governments and the media. National Safety Day Wishes, Greetings & Quotes, HD Images, Telegram Pics & Messages to Commemorate the Foundation of the National Safety Council.

The National Safety Day campaign is celebrated based on different themes, and objectives each year. It is a week-long celebration, where various measures are taken to spread safety awareness. The campaign is aimed at renewing the commitment of employees and the general public to work safely throughout the year. As National Safety Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about National Safety Day 2023 Date and theme, history, and significance.

National Safety Day 2023 Date

National Safety Day 2023 will be celebrated in India on March 4

National Safety Day 2023 Theme

The theme for National Safety Day 2023 is “Our Aim – Zero Harm”.

National Safety Day History

The origin of National Safety Day dates to the year 1965 when the day was organized by the Ministry of Labor and Employment in Delhi from December 11-13, 1965. The then President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan attended the function. The idea for a National Safety Council was approved at the Standing Labor Committee’s 24th session in February 1966. Later, the National Safety Council was formed by India’s Ministry of Labour on March 4, 1966, using The Society Registration Act, of 1860, to register the council. Moreover, through the Bombay Public Trust Act of 1950, the National Safety Council was officially recognized.

National Safety Day Significance

National Safety Day is an important day that is celebrated across the country on March 4. The campaign aims to take the Safety, Health, and Environment (SHE) movement to different parts of the country. It aims to educate people on strategies to encourage a culture of safety at the organizational and regional levels. On this day, professional training courses, lectures, seminars, summits, or community outreach initiatives are organised that highlight safety in a variety of industries.

