National Science Day is celebrated in India on February 28th each year to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Indian Physicist Sir C.V. Raman in 1928. This significant scientific breakthrough marked a pivotal moment in the history of Indian science. It garnered international acclaim for Raman, who later went on to win the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 for his discovery. As you observe National Science Day 2024, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of science quotes that you can share with one and all on this day.

National Science Day was first observed in India in 1986, and since then, it has become an annual event to recognize the importance of science and technology in the country's development. The celebration of this day aims to promote scientific temper and inspire curiosity among people of all ages. It provides an opportunity to showcase the achievements and contributions of Indian scientists in various fields, ranging from physics and chemistry to biology and engineering. 7 Interesting Facts About Indian Physicist CV Raman, The Man Behind ‘Raman Effect’

Through exhibitions, lectures, seminars, and hands-on activities, National Science Day encourages students, researchers, and the general public to engage with science and explore its applications in addressing societal challenges. National Science Day is organized around a specific theme every year, chosen to highlight areas of scientific research and innovation relevant to contemporary issues. Themes may focus on topics such as sustainability, healthcare, space exploration, or emerging technologies, reflecting India's commitment to harnessing science and technology for socio-economic development. The celebration also underscores the importance of scientific literacy and education in empowering individuals to make informed decisions and participate actively in the scientific endeavour. Here is a wide range of science quotes that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them National Science Day 2024.

Science is fun. Science is curiosity. We all have natural curiosity. Science is a process of investigating. It's posing questions and coming up with a method. It's delving in. - Sally Ride Science is organized knowledge. Wisdom is organized life. - Immanuel Kant Science knows no country, because knowledge belongs to humanity, and is the torch which illuminates the world. Science is the highest personification of the nation because that nation will remain the first which carries the furthest the works of thought and intelligence. - Louis Pasteur Science is the great antidote to the poison of enthusiasm and superstition. - Adam Smith Science and technology revolutionize our lives, but memory, tradition and myth frame our response. Arthur M. Schlesinger Science is not only a disciple of reason but, also, one of romance and passion. - Stephen Hawking Reason, observation, and experience; the holy trinity of science. - Robert Green Ingersoll

National Science Day is a platform for fostering collaboration between scientists, educators, policymakers, and the public to advance scientific knowledge and innovation. By promoting a culture of inquiry, discovery, and critical thinking, the day contributes to building a vibrant scientific community and nurturing the next generation of scientists and innovators in India. Through its various activities and initiatives, National Science Day continues to inspire curiosity, ignite passion for science, and foster a deeper appreciation for the wonders of the natural world and the power of human ingenuity.

