National Underwear Day is celebrated yearly to encourage the value of self-love, assurance, and body positivity. People celebrate this day by wearing their favourite underpants and posting pictures with them on social media. This day also addresses the importance of comfortable undergarments and hygiene-related issues. Here's everything to know about the date, history and significance of National Underwear Day 2023. Netizens Post Funny Memes, Happy Messages, Cartoon Images and Quotes to Wish on Undies Day.

National Underwear Day 2023 Date

National Underwear Day 2023 will be celebrated on August 5. It addresses the importance of undergarments and their role in promoting self-assurance.

National Underwear Day History

Every year, Underwear Day or Pants Day is observed on August 5. The day was created to promote self-assurance and body positivity. The day was established in 2003 by the firm Freshpair to promote having a positive body image. He wanted a day where people could feel good about their bodies and be comfortable in their skin. More than 60 countries throughout the world observe the day today. Aahana Kumra Looks Gorgeous in Black Bra and Hipster Underwear (View Pics).

National Underwear Day Significance

Underwear is a layer of cloth always worn beneath your outer apparel and close to the body. Underwear is a barrier to shield skin from sweat, heat, cold and chafing. Additionally, supportive undergarments help shape the figure and provide support. Underwear is more than just an inconsequential article of apparel. It has qualities that can improve your life and provides comfort and support for your body. It is important to celebrate National Underwear Day to acknowledge the importance of this clothing apparel.

People are encouraged to wear their favourite knickers on this day and share pictures and captions about them on social media. The day also raises awareness of critical undergarment-related issues like fit, comfort, and hygiene. This day is a fun way to bring up these critical subjects.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2023 06:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).