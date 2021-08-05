Every year, National Underwear Day is celebrated on August 5. In 2003, as a campaign promoting a positive body image, National Underwear Day was created by the brand Freshpair. So today, to celebrate National Underwear Day 2021 and to wish loved ones on Undies Day, netizens have shared funny memes, happy messages, cartoon Images and quotes on Twitter. Take a look:
Happy Undies Day
Happy #NationalUnderwearDay pic.twitter.com/IxRYKWlwq6
— Ryan (@HRyanArt) August 5, 2021
Cute
Happy National Underwear Day!!! pic.twitter.com/xhsLAEVDyy
— Karen (@l_ackman) August 5, 2021
Funny
it's officially National Underwear Day in eastern time
what did you buy me? :D
— Gᴏʀᴘ ▸ᴘᴀɴᴛsʟᴇss ᴘᴜʀᴘʟᴇ ᴘᴏssᴜᴍ◂ (@Goronic) August 5, 2021
Happy Underwear Day
Today is National Underwear Day. Remember what your mother used to say.... #underwearday pic.twitter.com/uyac4cEjvC
— Intensity Media (@intensitymedia) August 5, 2021
It's Official
it's officially #NationalUnderwearDay!!!!
— Tygre (@TygreCub) August 5, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)