National Undhiyu Day celebrates the iconic Gujarati dish, Undhiyu, a winter delicacy that holds a special place in the hearts of food lovers. Observed on January 14, coinciding with Makar Sankranti or Uttarayan, the day honours the rich culinary traditions of Gujarat and the cultural significance of this beloved dish. Undhiyu is a mixed-vegetable dish, especially prepared during the festival of Uttarayan on Makar Sankranti. National Undhiyu Day 2025 is on January 14 and to celebrate the food, we bring you National Undhiyu Day 2025 wishes, HD images, greetings, wallpapers, WhatsApp messages and photos.

Undhiyu, derived from the Gujarati word "undhu," meaning "upside down," is a slow-cooked, one-pot dish prepared with a medley of seasonal vegetables, fenugreek dumplings (muthiyas), and aromatic spices. Traditionally cooked in an earthen pot placed upside down in a fire pit, Undhiyu embodies the essence of farm-fresh produce and age-old cooking techniques, making it both flavourful and nutritious. As you observe National Undhiyu Day 2025, share these National Undhiyu Day 2025 wishes, HD images, greetings, wallpapers, WhatsApp messages and photos. Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India.

National Undhiyu Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Occasion of National Undhiyu Day Is All About Indulging in the Goodness of Undhiyu Which Is Rich in Nutrients and Taste. Warm Wishes to All.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Make the Season of Winters a Season Full of Good Taste and Great Health As We Enjoy Undhiyu. Wishing Everyone on National Undhiyu Day.

Undhiyu (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Cannot Have a National Undhiyu Day Without Making This Popular Gujarati Dish or Without Relishing It With Your Family and Friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Thing About Undhiyu Is That It Is Not Only Nutritious but It Is Also Good To Taste. Happy National Undhiyu Day to Everyone.

On National Undhiyu Day, families and communities come together to prepare and relish this iconic dish, often accompanied by puri, jalebi, and chikki. The day also sees food festivals, cooking competitions, and social gatherings where people share their unique recipes and variations of Undhiyu, fostering a sense of unity and pride in Gujarati culture. Beyond the culinary aspect, National Undhiyu Day serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving traditional recipes and celebrating local cuisine. It encourages people to reconnect with their roots, embrace sustainable eating practices, and savour the flavours of a dish that symbolizes Gujarat's rich heritage and hospitality.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 07:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).