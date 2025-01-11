Uttarayana, also known as Uttarayan 2025 will be celebrated on January 14. This annual commemoration is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm across Gujarat, and usually on the day of Makar Sankranti. The celebration of Uttarayana is also known as one of the biggest kite festivals that attracts several tourists across the country. The celebration of Uttarayana celebrates the sun’s northward movement. As we prepare to celebrate Uttarayan 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Uttarayan and more. Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India.

When is Uttarayan 2025?

Uttarayana 2025 will be marked on January 14. This annual celebration is marked on the first day of Sankranti. The celebration is spread across two days, the first day of Sankranti - which is Uttarayana, and the following day - which is called Vasi Uttarayana. The celebration of Uttarayana is dedicated to Lord Surya and the celebration marks the sun’s shift from the southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere. Infact, Uttarāyaṇa is derived from two different Sanskrit words – "uttaram" (North) and "ayanam" (movement). The Sankranti time for Uttarayan 2025 is at 09:03 AM. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Uttarayan Rituals and Significance

Uttarayana is considered to be an important and auspicious observance that is dedicated to the sun god - Lord Suriya. The celebration of Uttarayana brings together the community who prepare special delicacies like Undhiyo, indulge in fun activities like kit flying and also offer their prayers to Lord Surya. It is customary for people to wake up early in the morning and take a holy dip in the river on the occasion of Uttarayana.

People also make chikkis and other winter treats on the occasion of Uttarayana. One of the most common activities that brings people together in Uttarayana is the kite flying festivals that are organised across Gujarat. It is important to note that The complement of Uttarayana is Dakshinayana (the southward movement of the Sun). This is marked during the Karaka Sankranti, where the sun enters the southern hemisphere again. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Uttarayana 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2025 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).