National Unfriend Day, observed on November 17, is a day dedicated to simplifying social media connections by encouraging users to "unfriend" or "unfollow" people who may not be true friends or who negatively impact their well-being online. Created by television host Jimmy Kimmel in 2010, the day invites people to revaluate their online relationships and reduce unnecessary connections, focusing instead on quality over quantity. It's an opportunity to clear out connections that may be toxic or unhelpful, creating a more authentic and positive digital space.

National Unfriend Day serves as a reminder of the effects that social media relationships can have on mental health. Excessive, superficial, or negative interactions can increase feelings of stress, comparison, and self-doubt. By unfriending people who don't contribute positively to their lives, individuals can experience less social pressure and more genuine engagement. National Unfriend Day encourages people to prioritise their peace of mind and cultivate healthier online communities.

Celebrating National Unfriend Day is often seen as an act of self-care, as people are empowered to set boundaries in their online interactions. The day also underscores the importance of face-to-face relationships, as it reminds people that online friends aren’t always genuine connections. Reducing superficial digital contacts encourages individuals to invest more in meaningful, real-life friendships and focus on those who truly support them.

National Unfriend Day advocates for a balanced approach to social media use. By regularly reviewing online relationships, users can foster a digital environment that reflects their personal values and brings them closer to genuine connections. This day is about creating a positive, clutter-free space that allows individuals to focus on the relationships that truly matter.

