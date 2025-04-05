A video going viral on social media shows a man driving his modified car with a bed and a mattress on the streets of West Bengal's Murshidabad. In the viral video, Nawab Sheikh (27) is seen driving his "bed car" on the Raninagar-Domkal route as fellow commuters follow him. The video shows Nawab holding the steering wheel of his modified car and enjoying the joyous ride with his "bed car". According to a report in TOI, Sheikh spent more than a year and INR 2 lakh to make the "bed car". A video of him driving the "bed car" on the streets on Eid has captivated netizens. However, it was learned that Sheikh's bed-on-wheels was taken off the road by cops after it led to a traffic snarl. ‘Agar Income Nahi Thi to Apne Shadi Kyun Kar Li’: Judge Questions Man on Getting Married ‘Without Stable Income’, Viral Video Sparks Debate.

Man's "Bed Car" Goes Viral

