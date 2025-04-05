A viral video from Rajasthan’s Udaipur shows a digital display board outside a hotel flashing the message “Free spa and sex,” sparking public outrage. The hotel, located at the city’s main entry point, was confronted by a local news channel, Udaipur News. When questioned, the hotel owner appeared shocked and claimed ignorance, saying, “Where did this come from?” He initially admitted the board belonged to the hotel but denied knowledge of the displayed text. The reporter criticized the owner, pointing out the location’s visibility to tourists. The owner then blamed his staff and claimed the spa was operated under contract. He invited the reporter to inspect the premises and insisted regular tariffs were being shown. Crackdown on Sex Services: Coimbatore Police Close 72 Spas, Massage Centres Offering Nude Body Massages With ‘Happy Ending’ by Women.

Shocking Display Board Outside Udaipur Hotel Sparks Outrage

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)