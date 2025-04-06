Elon Musk-run X has reportedly started to work on a new feature to introduce XChat for Android users. The feature appears to be in the testing phase. As per the post, once the XChat feature will be rolled out,Android users might be asked to set a 4-digit password during the setup process. The password will add an extra security and may be requested from users at regular intervals while using the service. Meta Announces Llama 4 AI Models: Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick Introduced, Llama 4 Behemoth in Preview; Check Details.

X Working To Introduce XChat for Android Users With Password Protection for Security

.@X has started working on XChat on android as well. We will be requested to set a 4 digit password while setting up XChat which will be asked periodically. { Screenshot from 10.88.0-beta.1 } https://t.co/pAVozu00Rv pic.twitter.com/F8fPbFw1gX — Swak (@swak_12) April 5, 2025

