Washington, July 30: The National Whistleblower Appreciation Day 2020 will be observed in the United States today. The day commemorates the passage of world's first whistleblower protection law. According to rights' and anti-graft activists, the law enacted for the protection of whistleblowers is one of the legislations which strengthens the American democracy. Here is the date, significance and history of the National Whistleblower Appreciation Day.

The event is observed annually on July 30. On this day, in the year 1778, the Continental Congress had passed a law which ensured legal aid to those who expose misconduct. Linda Tripp, The Whistleblower in Bill Clinton And Monica Lewinsky Sex Scandal, Dies at 70.

The legislation was drafted and passed after the Congress had learnt that activists who blew the lid over governmental misconduct in State of Rhode Island were being jailed and prosecuted. Subsequently, it was decided not only to grant them lawyers on federal expense, but pass a law to codify the same for all whistleblowers who face legal action for their activism.

“That it is the duty of all persons in the service of the United States, as well as all other inhabitants thereof, to give the earliest information to Congress or any other proper authority of any misconduct, frauds or misdemeanors committed by any persons in the service of these states, which may come to their knowledge," stated the National Whistleblower law passed on July 30, 1778.

Although the law dates back to over 250 years, the commemoration of this day began seven years ago. In 2013, the National Whistleblower Center - an organisation aimed at protecting whistleblowers - found letters that were exchanged between jailed whistleblowers and the Revolutionary Congress in the year 1778.

The same was brought to the notice of Senator Charles Grassley. In a bipartisan manner, he along with Senator Levin pushed the case for observing the importance of July 30, 1778 - when the first law for whistleblowers' protection was passed. The US Senate, on July 30, 2013, enacted a joint resolution recognising National Whistleblower Appreciation Day.

