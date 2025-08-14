Navroz, also known as Parsi New Year, is a vibrant festival celebrated by the Parsi community in India and around the world to mark the beginning of the new year according to the Zoroastrian calendar. The name of the festival, ‘Navroz’ is a Persian word, which means ‘new day’. It symbolises a fresh start filled with hope, joy, and renewal and holds great significance among the Parsi community. Navroz falls in August in India, and on this day, Parsis pray for prosperity, health, and happiness in the year ahead. Parsi New Year 2025 Wishes and Instagram Captions: Share Navroz Mubarak Greetings, HD Images, Wallpapers, Quotes and Messages To Celebrate Nowruz Festival in India.

Navroz 2025 falls on Friday, August 15. On this day, Parsis visit the Agiary (fire temple) dressed in traditional attire to offer prayers and seek blessings from Ahura Mazda, the supreme god in Zoroastrianism. In this article, let’s know more about the Parsi New Year 2025 date and the significance of the annual festival of Parsis, which is also popularly called Navroz. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi – List of Major National and International Events in August.

Navroz 2025 Date

Navroz 2025 falls on Friday, August 15.

Navroz Significance

The significance of the festival of Navroz goes beyond celebration as it honours the cultural and traditional heritage of the annual festival. It is a joyous occasion that is celebrated by Parsis around the world with great fervour and enthusiasm. This festival serves as a special time for family gatherings and lavish feasts. Rooted in Zoroastrian traditions, the Parsi New Year is believed to have been celebrated for over 3,000 years, tracing back to the times of ancient Persia. On this day, traditional delicacies such as patra ni machhi, which is steamed fish in banana leaves, sali boti, which is mutton curry with potato straws, and sweet dishes like ravo and falooda are enjoyed with family and friends.

The day is marked by acts of charity and kindnes and people donate a lot of things. Many people also exchange gifts, visit relatives, and share meals, reminding the community to live with righteousness, spread goodness, and appreciate the blessings of the past year while looking forward with optimism.

