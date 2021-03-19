Nowruz 2021 is on March 20. Also, Navroz, Persian New Year, Iranian New Year, the festival begins on the Spring equinox, marking the first day of Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian solar calendar. Families around the world celebrate the heralding of Spring and the beginning of another year, following rituals and traditions to keep up with Navroz festivity. As we enter the Persian New Year, it is time for families and friends to share Nowruz 2021 messages and Iranian New Year greetings to each other. While you stay caught up with the Navroz preparations, here we bring you the latest collection of Navroz Mubarak wishes, Persian New Year quotes and HD images that can be sent through Facebook, Telegram, Signal and other platforms. In addition, you can also download the updated version of WhatsApp stickers to celebrate Nowruz.

Nowruz celebration is extremely important, and the rituals are associated with honouring nature. Since the festival marks the beginning of Spring, cleaning the house is one of the most important tasks for families. Given the theme of honouring nature, the celebration has a lot to do with symbolic gestures of love, reunion, kinship, and a joyful reminder to all of us that we entered a new season of the year. The Haft-Sin table is the centre of Nowruz decorations, which includes items, again dedicated to nature. As you follow the Navroz 2021 rituals, check out these Nowruz Mubarak 2021 wishes, Persian New Year greetings, HD images, Telegram quotes, Facebook Photos, Iranian New Year Signal messages and more to celebrate the onset of another year in the Iranian calendar.

Nowruz 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Joy and Love Pave Your Way on This Auspicious Day. Have a Beautiful Nowruz Day.

Nowruz 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Remove the Tree of Hate From Your Life on This Nowruz and Spread the Pure Form of Love. Happy Nowruz.

Nowruz 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nowruz Mubarak to Everybody out There. Have a Safe One This Year.

Nowruz 2021 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope This New Year Brings Lots of Success and Smiles in Your Life. Happy Nowruz to You and Your Family.

Nowruz Mubarak 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Wind Is Whispering That the Coming Year Will Be a Safer and Happier One. Nowruz Mubarak, Everyone.

Happy Nowruz 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nowruz Mubarak to Everyone Celebrating. With a Wide Smile on Your Face, Have a Safe One This Year.

Watch Video: Nowruz Significance

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

The facebook-owned app, WhatsApp, has come up with various stickers to make exchanging chats even more fun and relatable. But for every celebration, there are dedicated sticker images available for download on both iOS and Android applications. You can click HERE to download the latest WhatsApp stickers’ collection. We wish you and your family a blessed Nowruz Mubarak!

