Panguni Uthiram 2020 Date: When Is Panguni Uthiram Celebrated? Significance and Celebrations Associated With Tamil Festival

Shiv and Parvati (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Panguni Uthiram is the annual festival celebrated by Hindu Tamil across the world in the twelfth month of Tamil Calendar (Panguni). It is the full moon day that the moon transits in the asterism or nakshatra of Uttara-phalguni or Uthiram. Panguni Uthiram 2020 falls on April 6 and devotees usually take to visiting temples. This day is extremely auspicious for Tamil Hindus across the country and witnesses celebrations on a large scale. However, this time around the observance will be muted considering the country is under lockdown in order to act against coronavirus outbreak. Here’s everything you need to know about the significance of Panguni Uthiram and how it is celebrated by Tamilians everywhere.

When is Panguni Uthiram Celebrated?

As mentioned, Panguni Uthiram marks the full moon of the Tamil month of Panguni. Panguni Uthiram 2020 will be celebrated on April 6. According to Skanda-News, the Uthiram Nakshatra begins on April 6 at 9.49 am and goes on till 8.12 am on April 7.

Significance of Panguni Uthiram

As per Hindu mythology, Panguni Uthiram marks the day that Parvati and Parameswara (Lord Shiva), Murugan and Deivanai, and Aandaal (also known as Kothai) and Rangamannar married and is therefore commemorated with great zeal and enthusiasm. Panguni Uthiram is also said to be the day that Lord Rama and Goddess Sita’s marriage was celebrated. This day holds immense significance for Hindu Tamilians as it is said to be one of the most auspicious days in the year. According to Brahmanda Puranam, on Panguni Uthiram every holy water joins Thumburu teertha (also spelt as Tirtha), one of seven sacred tanks in Tirupati Tirumala.

How is Panguni Uthiram Celebrated?

The celebration of Panguni Uthiram is usually grand and frivolous. Every year, the Palani temple holds a 10-day festivity to celebrate Panguni Uthiram while other Murugan temples are also flocked with devotees who are offering their prayers to Lord Murugan. Since Panguni Uthiram marks an essential event in various Hindu gods’ lives, people celebrate this day by visiting multiple well-known religious places with their friends and family.

While this means of celebrating Panguni Uthiram is not feasible this year, the festival’s overall excitement and grandness continue. From offering your prayers to the almighty from your home temples to revisiting the past Panguni Uthiram aarti coverages in various temples, there are multiple options for you to bring in this auspicious festival with your family, in the safety of your home. We hope that in this Panguni Uthiram our lives are filled with positivity and prosperity.