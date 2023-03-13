Papmochani Ekadashi is an auspicious festival that falls between Holika Dahan and Chaitra Navratri. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm by devotees of Lord Vishnu. In 2023, Papmochani Ekadashi will be celebrated on Saturday, March 18. Devotees observe a day-long stringent Ekadashi fast or Ekadashi Vrat on this day. In India, Ekadashi is considered to be a very auspicious day. It is a fortnightly observance believed to be of utmost importance to followers of Lord Vishnu. As we celebrate Papmochani Ekadashi 2023, here’s all you need to know about Papmochani Ekadashi 2023 date, Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat timings, how to celebrate Papmochani Ekadashi, rituals and the significance of the day. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know All Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Ekadashi Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

Papmochani Ekadashi 2023 Date

Papmochani Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, March 18

Papmochani Ekadashi 2023 Timings

Papmochani Ekadashi is celebrated on the Ekadashi Tithi that falls after the celebration of Holika Dahan and before the beginning of Chaitra Navratri. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin on March 17 at 12.36 pm and will end on March 18, 2023 at 9.43 am.

Papmochani Ekadashi Rituals

The Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat will begin at sunrise. Devotees observing the Ekadashi fast should take a bath and wear clean clothes. They should not consume anything on the vrat day or drink water until the Parana Time the next day. People can also observe a slightly easier version of the fast, where they can consume fruits and water. The Papmochani Ekadashi Parana Time for breaking Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat is from 06.22 am to 6.37 am on March 19. While breaking the fast, devotees offer flowers and prayers to Lord Vishnu and seek his blessings.

Papmochani Ekadashi Significance

The celebration of Papamochani Ekadashi is especially considered auspicious as it is the last Ekadashi fast before Yugadi. Ardent devotees of Lord Vishnu will observe Papamochani Ekadashi Vrat on March 18, and the fast will only be broken on the morning of March 19. The celebration of Papmochani Ekadashi is believed to be very significant as it is the last Ekadashi before the celebration of Yugadi. Hence, Papmochani Ekadashi is considered to be the last Ekadashi of the year. It is believed that devotees observing an Ekadashi fast on this day can appease Lord Vishnu and get rid of any sins in the past.

