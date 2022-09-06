Parsva Ekadashi or Parivartini Ekadashi is observed on the 11th day of Shukla Paksha during the lunar month of Bhadrapada of the Hindu Calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, Parsva Ekadashi 2022 will fall on September 6, Tuesday. Parsva Ekadashi is also known as Vamana Ekadashi, Jaljhilini Ekadashi and Parivartini Ekadashi. It is observed with great enthusiasm all over India. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that during this period, Lord Vishnu rests and changes his sleeping position to the right side from the left. Therefore, it is called Parsva Parivartini Ekadashi. As you observe Parsva Ekadashi 2022, here are some wishes, festive greetings, images and HD wallpapers to share with your family and friends. September 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Ninth Month.

Parsva Ekadashi falls at the time of Dakshinayana Punyakalam, which is the night-time of the gods and goddesses. This Ekadashi is considered very auspicious as it falls during the Chaturmas period. It is believed that the people who observe the Parsva Ekadashi fast will be granted forgiveness for all their committed sins. You can download these wishes and send them to one and all as WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

The Parsva Ekadashi fast is observed for 24 hours from the sunrise of Ekadashi and to the Dwadashi tithi. The fast is broken after offering prayers to Lord Vishnu and giving food to a Brahmin. It is believed that on this day, one must recite Vedic mantras or bhajans praising Lord Vishnu. Also, reading Vishnu Sahsranama is considered very favourable. On this auspicious occasion, we wish you a very Happy Parsva Ekadashi 2022!

