Paryushan Parv is the most important and sacred festival for Jains, and it is observed annually with great devotion. The annual Jain festival usually lasts for 8 days for the Shwetambar Jains and 10 days for the Digambar Jains. So, what will the Paryushan Parv 2025 Shwetambar and Paryushan Parv 2025 Digambar Jain start date be? It is very important to know the correct dates according to the Jain calendar calculations. Also, when is Samvatsari 2025? Let us learn all about Paryushan Parv 2025 start and end dates for Svetambara and Digambar Jains along with the history, rituals, significance and importance of the sacred Jain festival.

The word Paryushan means ‘to stay in one place’. Paryushana is a holy event in Jainism and is usually celebrated in August, September or October in the Hindi calendar month of Bhadrapad's Shukla Paksha. It symbolises focusing on withdrawing from worldly attachments, and engaging in self-purification and seeking forgiveness for one's sins. Every evening, a Pratikraman is undertaken for repentance. This year, Paryushan 2025 starts on August 21 and will end on August 28. Paryushan Parva HD Images and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Micchami Dukkadam Messages and Quotes for the Jain Festival.

During Paryushan Parv, Jains in India and around the world increase their level of spiritual intensity, often using fasting and prayer/meditation to help. The five main vows are emphasized during this time. The event lasts for 8 days and ends with the celebration of Samvatsari, also known as forgiveness day.

Svetambara Paryushan Parv 2025 Date

Svetambara Paryushan is expected to start on Wednesday, August 20, 2025 and end on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 (Samvatsari, the last day of Paryushan Parv).

Digambar Paryushan Parv 2025 Date

For Digambar Jains, Paryushan is observed as Das Lakshan Parva, which usually commences a day after the conclusion of the Shwetambar Paryushan. In 2025, the Digambar Das Lakshan Parva will begin on Thursday, August 28, and will be observed for 10 days, concluding on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Paryushan Parv Significance

Paryushan holds great significance among Jains and is considered a holy day in Jainism. Many towns have a procession leading to the main Jain temple. Ananta Chaturdashi marks the day when Lord Vasupujya, the 12th Jain Tirthankar, attained Moksha. At the conclusion of the festival, followers request forgiveness from others for any offences committed during the preceding year.

During the eight-day festival, the Śvētāmbara Murtipujakas recite the Kalpa Sūtra, which includes a recitation of the section on the birth of Lord Mahavira on the fifth day. Forgiveness is asked by saying ‘Micchami Dukkadam’ to others, which translates to: "If I have offended you in any way, knowingly or unknowingly, in thought, word or action, then I seek your forgiveness."

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2025 12:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).