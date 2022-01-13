Pausha Putrada Ekadashi or Vaikuntha Ekadashi is a very auspicious day. It falls on the eleventh lunar day of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the Pausha month of the Hindu calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, it falls between December and January. Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2022 will be observed on January 13, Thursday. Here's a collection of Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2022 images, Happy Pausha Putrada Ekadashi wishes, Happy Vaikuntha Ekadashi messages, SMS, WhatsApp status, wallpapers and more to celebrate the day. Pausha Putrada Ekadashi or Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Katha in Hindi, Puja Vidhi and Significance of the Festival.

On this day, couples observe a strict fast and pray to Lord Vishnu for a good son. People wish each other by sending beautiful images of Lord Vishnu. We at LatestLY have curated a collection of images and wallpapers that you can send to your loved ones on this day.

People who observe fast on this day refrain from eating grains, beans, cereals and certain vegetables and spices. They generally wake up early morning, bathe and observe fast to pray for the well-being of their children. The Pausha Putrada Ekadashi is most commonly observed by the people in North India, while the rest of the country observes Shravana Putrada Ekadashi. Here are some Images and Wallpapers that you can send to your family and relatives to wish them on this auspicious day.

Every Ekadashi is known for different goals. As the name says, Putrada Ekadashi is devoted to sons. Many fast and pray for having a son, while others pray for the well-being of their children. As you pray for the well-being of your children on this auspicious day, here is a wide range of collections of Images and Wallpapers that you can send to all your loved ones on this day. Wishing everyone a Happy Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2022!

