Pi Day 2020 Date: History and Significance of The Day That Celebrates The Mathematical Constant

Pi Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Pi Day is an annual celebration of the mathematical constant π (pi) that values 22/7 or 3.14. Pi Day is observed in various ways across countries. It is celebrated on March 14 as it has the numbers 3 and 14 in the month/day format. People observe the day by organising mathematical workshops recalling Pi as the highest number of decimal places. Pi Day began after Physicist Larry Shaw started Pi Day in 1988 at San Francisco's Exploratorium to celebrate the famous number and mathematics. Know All About the Day As Math Jokes and Funny Memes Flood Internet.

The United States House of Representative passed a resolution to recognise Pi Day in 2009. The symbol of Pi was initially used by philologist William Jones in 1706, it was popularised by mathematician Leonhard Euler. Since the mid-18th century, Pi has also been represented by the Greek letter π. In fact, the word Pi was derived from the first letter of the Greek word perimetros, which means circumference. Fun Facts About The Mathematical Constant Pi For Every Numberphile Out There!

The Ancient Greek mathematician Archimedes is credited with the first to accurately calculate the estimated value of Pi. Pi is an irrational number, it is transcendental and continues on to infinity. Since the mid-18h century, Pi has also been represented by the Greek letter π. In fact, the word “pi” itself was actually derived from the first letter of the Greek word perimeters, which means circumference. Pi has been calculated to more than one trillion decimal places and mathematicians hope the significance of the day never diminishes.

For Pi Day 2010, Google presented a Google Doodle celebrating the day. It had the word Google over images of circles and pi symbols. The entire month of March 2014 (3/14) was observed by some as 'Pi Month'. In 2015, March 14 was celebrated as 'Super Pi Day' as it had special significance, with the date being written as 3/14/15 in month/day/year format. At 9:26:53, the date and time together represented the first 10 digits of π.