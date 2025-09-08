Pitru Paksha, also known as Shraddh or Mahalaya Paksha, is a sacred 15-day period in the Hindu lunar calendar devoted to honouring ancestors. During this time when families come together to remember their forefathers, express gratitude, and perform rituals for their peace and well-being. This year, Pitru Paksha 2025 starts on Sunday, September 7 and ends on Sunday, September 21, 2025. The last day of Pitru Paksha is known as Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya, the most important day of Pitru Paksha. During Pitru Paksha Shraddh, food plays an important role as it is believed that offering traditional dishes to ancestors brings peace to their souls. Pitru Paksha 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Shradh Starting in 2025? Know All About the 15-Day Period Dedicated to Worshipping Ancestors.

Check Traditional Dishes That Can Be Made As Offerings to Honour Ancestors

The meals prepared are simple, pure, and sattvic, which means without onion, garlic, or meat). Usually, rice, dal, seasonal vegetables, kheer, puris, and chapatis are cooked, along with fruits and sweets. The food is usually served on banana leaves or simple plates. During the Pitru Paksha period, these dishes are offered with devotion during the Shraddh rituals before being shared as prasad. The observance holds deep spiritual significance as it is believed that offering prayers during this period helps ancestors attain moksha and brings blessings to the family. Some of the commonly prepared items include khichdi, lapsi which is a sweet made with broken wheat, poori, kheer, halwa, and vegetables. Dishes like pumpkin, gourd, and arbi curry are considered auspicious and are often included in the thali. Sesame seeds, barley, and rice are also used as they hold spiritual significance in Shraddh ceremonies.

During Pitru Paksha, Hindus perform special rituals, prayers, and offerings called Shraddh to honour the departed souls and seek their blessings. After the offering rituals are completed, the cooked food is first given to Brahmins and cows, as this act is considered a way of ensuring blessings from the ancestors. Later, the family members consume the food as prasad. The main aim of the rituals during Pitru Paksha is to show gratitude, respect, and remembrance of loved ones who have passed away.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2025 03:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).