Pohela Boishakh 2020 Wishes and HD Images: Subho Noboborsho 1427 WhatsApp Stickers, Poila Baisakh Messages, GIFs and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate Bengali New Year

Shubho Noborsho, everyone! Another Hindu New Year has begun. People belonging to the Bengali community observes Pohela Boishakh, as they welcome the Hindu New Year. It is a festival joy. Bengalis attend processions, Boishakhi Mela, gift-giving, visiting relatives and friends, songs, dance and eating lots and lots of food. But given the current situation, Pohela Boishakh, also spelt as Pahela Baishakh 2020 celebrations will different, more quiet than the previous years. According to the Bengali calender, it is the year 1427 that began today. People will be at home, keeping the Pohela Boishakh 2020 celebrations small, yet memorable, praying for better days soon. To those who you will miss on this day, send them Shubho Noboborsho love through our latest collection of Pohela Boishakh 2020 HD images with wishes. The Pahela Boishakh 2020 wishes, Poila Boishakh HD images and Subho Noboborsho greetings to make Pohela Boishakh 2020 celebrations worth remembering. In addition, we also bring you the direct link to download Pohela Boishakh 1427 WhatsApp stickers and GIFs.

Pohela Boishakh is a significant observation for the Bengalis. It is marks the first day of the first month Boishakh in the Bengali calendar. Likeswise, individuals in Tamil Nadu celebrate Puthandu, Keralites observe Vishu, people in Punjab marks Vaisakhi and for Assamese, and it is the time for Bhogali Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu. While this time the festival celebrations is going to be minimal, with no shortage of joy. So send Shubho Noboborsho 2020 greetings to your family members and friends, saying how much they are missed. Download the Pohela Boishakh 2020 messages, Pahela Boishakh HD images, Shubho Noboborsho wishes and greetings to share across Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.

We know this is a difficult time. But we are all in this together. Let us respect the lockdown protocol by being indoors, maintaining social distance and staying hygienic, while also welcoming the New Year. We know you are missing your near ones during the occasion, but do not lose hope as this shall pass soon. Stay positive and count your blessings. Shubho Noboborsho.