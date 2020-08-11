Indore, August 11: Dr Rahat Indori, a renowned Urdu poet and lyricist, died at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Dr Vinod Bhandari from Sri Aurobindo Hospital said that Indori suffered two heart attacks on Tuesday. He also had 60 percent pneumonia. Rahat Indori Dies of Heart Attack After Testing COVID-19 Positive, Renowned Poet And Lyricist Breathes His Last at Indore's Aurobindo Hospital.

Through his couplets, Indori used to express his views on socio-political scenarios in the country. His couplets resonated among all segments of society and his followers' included people from all demographic circles. On his sudden death, here are some shayari and messages by him. Rahat Indori Dies: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Other Politicians Pay Tribute to Noted Urdu Poet & Lyricist.

Shayari Reads: Ab Na Main Hun, Na Baaki Hai Zamane Mere, Fir Bhi MashHoor Hain Shaharon Mein Fasane Mere, Zindagi Hai Toh Naye Zakhm Bhi Lag Jayenge, Ab Bhi Baaki Hain Kayi Dost Puraane Mere.

Shayari Reads: Loo Bhi Chalti Thi Toh Baad-e-Shaba Kehte The, Paanv Failaye Andheron Ko Diya Kehte The, Unka Anjaam Tujhe Yaad Nahi Hai Shayad, Aur Bhi Log The Jo Khud Ko Khuda Kehte The.

Shayari Reads: Haath Khali Hain Tere Shahar Se Jate Jate, Jaan Hoti Toh Meri Jaan Lutate Jate, Ab Toh Har Haath Ka Patthar Humein Pehchanta Hai, Umr Gujri Hai Tere Shahar Mein Aate Jate.

Shayari Reads: Chehron Ke Liye Aayine Kurbaan Kiye Hain, Iss Shauk Mein Apne Bade Nuksaan Kiye Hain, Mehfil Mein Mujhe Gaaliyan Dekar Hai Bahut Khush, Jis Shakhs Par Maine Bade Ehsaan Kiye Hain.

Indori was quite active on social media and had informed about his infection on his Twitter handle earlier in the day. “After showing initial Covid-19 symptoms, I was tested for the virus on Monday and I am declared positive for the virus today and have been admitted to Aurobindo hospital,” Indori had written.

