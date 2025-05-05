Shahu Maharaj, also known as Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu, belonged to the Bhonsle dynasty of Marathas. He was the Raja and the first Maharaja of the Indian princely state of Kolhapur in Maharashtra. Shahu Maharaj Punyatithi marks the death anniversary of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj. This year, Shahu Maharaj Punyatithi 2025 falls on Tuesday, May 6, commemorating his passing in 1922. Shahu died on May 6, 1922, in Bombay. He was succeeded by his eldest son, Rajaram III as the Maharaja of Kolhapur. Shahu Maharaj Jayanti Greetings & Wallpapers: WhatsApp Messages, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Images, Quotes and SMS To Honour the Pioneer of Social Equality.

Rajarshi Shahu was considered a true democrat and social reformer and was associated with many progressive policies during his rule. He was born as Yeshwantrao in the Ghatge Maratha family, of Kagal jagir in the Kolhapur district, as Yeshwantrao Ghatge to Jaisingrao and Radhabai on June 26, 1874. In this article, let’s know more about Shahu Maharaj Punyatithi 2025 date and the significance of the annual observance in Maharashtra. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Shahu Maharaj Punyatithi 2025 Date

Shahu Maharaj Punyatithi 2025 falls on Tuesday, May 6.

Shahu Maharaj Punyatithi Significance

Shahu Maharaj Punyatithi is an annual event that aims to highlight his reformist legacy and vision for an equal society. From his coronation in 1894 till his demise in 1922, Shahu Maharaj worked for the cause of the lower caste subjects in his state. Primary education to all regardless of caste and creed was one of his most significant priorities, and hence introduced free and compulsory primary education. He also worked towards the betterment of the condition of women in his empire.

Shahu Maharaj was a great patron of art and culture, encouraging music and the fine arts. He supported writers and researchers in their endeavours and installed gymnasiums and wrestling pitches, highlighting the importance of health consciousness among the youth. His contribution in social, political, educational, agricultural and cultural spheres earned him the title of Rajarshi, which was bestowed upon him by the Kurmi community of Kanpur.

