Rajmata Jijau Jayanti marks the day that Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj's mother, Jijabai Bhosale, was born. Commemorated on January 12 every year, Rajmata Jijau Jayanti honours Rajmata Jijau for her role in shaping Shivaji Maharaj's life, the strong upbringing she gave him and how it helped him become the great leader of the Maratha empire. Rajmata Jijau Jayanti 2022 is sure to be filled with various processions and celebrations, where Jijabai is honoured and showered with garlands and flowers and with various events around this day. As we prepare to celebrate Rajmata Jijau Jayanti 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance and the significance of Rajmata Jijau Jayanti, Jijabai's role in the Maratha empire and more. January 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Makar Sankranti, Republic Day, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti; Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

When is Rajmata Jijau Jayanti 2022?

Rajmata Jijau Jayanti 2022 will be observed on January 12. Jijabai Bhosale was born on January 12, 1598, to Mahalasabai Jadhav and Lakhuji Jadhav of Deulgaon, near Sindkhed, in the present-day Buldhana district of Maharashtra. Her birthday is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the followers of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Significance of Rajmata Jijau Jayanti

Jijabai Shahji Bhosale is known for her significant contributions to making the Maratha king, who established one of India's largest and strongest empires - the Maratha empire. Jijabai herself was a fierce warrior and administrator and taught Shivaji various key lessons that helped him become the celebrated and beloved kind. Jijabai herself served as the queen regent in the Maratha empire. She is therefore lovingly referred to as Rajmata Jijau. And the celebration of Rajmata Jijau Jayanti serves as a reminder of her incredible life and all that she did for the Maratha empire.

Rajmata Jijau Jayanti 2022 Celebrations

Celebration of Rajmata Jijau Jayanti usually involves people taking our processions with pictures of Jijabai, decorating her photos with garlands and showering flower petals on her. Various such events are organised across Maharashtra, especially in Buldhana, Jijabai's birthplace. In addition to this, people also celebrate this day by remembering her life and work online by sharing Rajmata Jijau Jayanti wishes and greetings. Considering the increased spread of the pandemic, the celebrations of Rajmata Jijau Jayanti 2022 are sure to be shifted to the virtual space. Here's wishing everyone a Happy and Safe Rajmata Jijau Jayanti 2022!

