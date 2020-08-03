Raksha Bandhan 2020 Details: Raksha Bandhan is one of the major festivals for the people of the Hindu community. It is celebrated extensively and extravagantly in India, Nepal, and different parts of the world. The festival signifies the strong bond and relationship between a brother and sister share. It is one of those festivals which is eagerly awaited during the calendar year. Well, there’s a lot to know when it comes to Raksha Bandhan. If you are finding more important information about Raksha Bandhan 2020 – its date, rituals, pooja timings, celebrations, and significance, then you have come to the right place as we have covered it all. Raksha Bandhan Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

When Will Be Raksha Bandhan 2020 Celebrated?

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated during the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Shravana, as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. The date, as per the Gregorian calendar, usually falls in August. Hence, this year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 3, i.e. Monday.

What Are the Rituals (Puja Vidhi) of Raksha Bandhan?

There are many rituals that people follow on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Some people wait for the right time to tie a Rakhi, while some wait for a particular time frame (shubh muhurat) to tie it. Other rituals include bathing early in the morning, and fasting as well. However, fasting is not compulsory, hence few people observe it partially.

People perform several pujas, before the main ritual, which is when a sister ties the holy thread (rakhi), on the wrist of her brother. They apply teeka and rice on their foreheads as well. In return, the brother gifts his sister with a present and seeks her blessings. The sister then performs a mini-aarti, and share sweets with each other. People in Assam decorate cows and bulls, while some people offer a coconut to the Sea God Varuna.

What Are the Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) of Raksha Bandhan 2020?

Raksha Bandhan Date – August 3, 2020, i.e. Monday Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time – 09:28 AM to 09:17 PM | Duration – 11 Hrs 49 Mins Aparahna Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat – 01:48 PM to 04:29 PM | Duration – 2 Hrs 41 Mins Pradosh Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat – 07:10 PM to 09:17 PM | Duration – 2 Hrs 7 Mins Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time – 09:28 AM Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Punchha – 05:16 AM to 06:28 AM Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha – 06:28 AM to 08:28 AM Purnima Tithi Begins – Aug 02, 2020, i.e. Sunday, from 09:28 PM Purnima Tithi Ends –Aug 03, 2020, i.e. Monday, from 09:28 PM

How Do People Celebrate the Festival of Raksha Bandhan?

There are many ways in which people observe the festival of Raksha Bandhan. From tying fancy rakhis to their brothers to sharing sweets together, and gifting each other presents – people celebrate the festive occasion with much pomp and vigour. They wear new clothes, dress in traditional attires, and even decorate their houses.

A lot of people venture out to go to movies, visit public places, eat at restaurants and do other kinds of stuff. However, the episode of tying rakhi and blessing her brother, while receiving a gift is itself an amazing aspect of celebrating Raksha Bandhan. Not only do they tie rakhis on their brother’s hand, but also tie them on their maternal uncles’ hands as well.

What Is the Significance of Raksha Bandhan?

It is believed that when a sister is tying a Rakhi to her brother, it signifies that she will protect him from all the evils and ill-doings in their lives. Sisters also pray for their brother’s long life, and happiness while tying Rakhi. As for brothers, when they give gifts, it also signifies that he will be protecting and safeguarding their sisters.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is one of the most significant festivals for the Hindus. It shows how much love and care a sister shows to her brother, and vice versa. The festive event comes as a great opportunity for brothers and sisters to mend ways and solidify their relationship.

A lot of people, around the country, celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan with different names and rituals. We at LatestLY, wish you all a very "Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020', and we hope you would have a great brother-sister time.

