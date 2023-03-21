Riyadh, March 21: The Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia has called on all Muslims in the KSA to sight the crescent of the Ramadan 2023 today, March 21. The Hilal committees in UAE and Qatar will also assemble today (Chand Raat) for the Ramadan moon sighting. Ramadan, also spelt as Ramzan, assumes extra significance for Muslims who observe dawn-to-dusk fast during the holy month. The moon sighting will determine the Ramadan 2023 start date in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar. In India, however, Ruet-e-Hilal committees will meet tomorrow (March 22) for the same purpose.

Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycle. A month lasts for either 29 or 30 days. The moon sighting committees meet on 29th day of each month to see if the moon is visible. If the moon remains visible, the ongoing month ends and a new month begins. If the moon is not sighted, a new month begins after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Ramadan 2023 Date: When Is Moon Sighting in Your Country? Know Ramzan Start Date in India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Other Countries.

Ramadan 2023 Date in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar:

Today (March 21) marks 29th of Shaban, the month before Ramadan, in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar. Therefore, if the moon is sighted today, Shaban shall end and Muslims will welcome Ramadan 2023 and observe their first Roza or fast on March 22. If the crescent is not sighted, Shaban month will complete 30 days on March 22. In this case, the first Ramadan fast will be observed on March 23. Ramadan 2023 Date in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh: As Countdown To Holy Month of Fasting Begins, Know Tentative Dates for Ramzan 1444 Here.

Muslims Called On To Sight Ramadan 2023 Moon in Saudi Arabia:

The Supreme Court has called on all Muslims across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to sight the crescent of the blessed month of Ramadan on Tuesday evening, Sha’ban 29, 1444 AH, corresponding to March 21, 2023. pic.twitter.com/h3awcfSUdt — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) March 20, 2023

In India, members of Ruet-e-Hilal committees will meet tomorrow as March 22 marks 29th Shaban in the country. If the moon is sighted on March 22, Ramadan 2023 in India shall begin and first fast will be observed by Muslims on March 23. In case the moon remains invisible, Muslims in India observe their first Ramzan fast on March 24.

