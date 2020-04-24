A press release said the meeting will be held at the foundation’s Baitul Mukarram office after Maghrib prayers with state minister of religious affairs and moon sighting committee chairman Sheikh Md Abdullah in the chair. The hilal committee in Dhaka is expected to announce shortly on the sighting of Ramadan ul Kareem moon in Bangladesh. The official announcement confirming whether the Ramadan moon is sighted will be made shortly in Bangladesh.

Dhaka, April 24: Muslims in Bangladesh will gaze towards the sky post-sunset to spot the Ramadan moon on Friday. If the Hilal moon is sighted then the month of Ramadan ul Kareem 2020 will begin, and the first Ramzan fast would be observed from Saturday, April 25. Stay tuned with LatestLY for the live updates on Ramadan crescent moon sighting 2020 in Bangladesh. Ramadan 2020: What is Permitted And Not Allowed For Muslims During Ramzan?

If the Hilal moon is not sighted today, then the first of Ramadan fast would be observed on Sunday, April 26. The moon sighting will also lead to the beginning of Taraweeh prayers after the Isha prayer or evening prayers during the holy month of Ramzan. The special form of namaz will be offered throughout 27 nights of Ramazan. Ramadan 2020 Date in India: When is Moon Sighting For Ramzan? Know How Many Days Left Till Fasting Month Starts.

Apart from the moon sighting in Bangladesh, the Hilal committee in India except for Kerala, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir will also look for crescent. The crescent moon was seen in coastal states of Kerala and Karnataka on Thursday. Therefore, Ramazan fasts have begun in these regions from today.

The holy month of Ramazan, in which Muslims worldwide are duty-bound to fast from sunrise to sunset, will be followed by Eid-al-Fitr 2020, considered as the biggest festival of the Muslim community.