Ramadan Mubarak 2020 First Roza Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Ramzan GIF Images, Quotes & SMS to Send on First Fasting Day of Ramadan Kareem

Ramadan is the holy month of Islam which is celebrated with the most stringent fasting, heart-warming charity and of course spreading the teachings of Allah. Ramadaan 2020 is just around the corner and might begin on April 24, depending on the moon sighting, and people across the world are busy preparing to bring in this month of peace and well-being, especially in the current times. Sending Ramadan Kareem HD images and wallpapers, Ramadan Mubarak 2020 greetings, first Roza of Ramadan 2020 wishes, Ramzan Mubarak GIF Images, quotes, SMS, Happy Ramzan 2020 greetings and Facebook photos to begin the holy month on the right note. Ramadan Chand Raat Mubarak 2020 Wishes, Ramzan HD Images & Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs and Messages to Send Ramadan Kareem Greetings.

While there are various aspects of the festival that will be affected by the on-going lockdown and the continued spread of coronavirus, the key message of Ramadan is all about giving back to the society and being satisfied in the little things. This time is also bringing out the core learning of the festival and people around the world are busy finding ways to help those in need, while also preparing for the month of holy fasting. The month of Ramadaan is ninth in the Islamic Calendar and forms one of five pillars of Islam, making it extremely significant. Happy Ramadan 2020 First Roza Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Ramzan GIF Images, Quotes & SMS to Send on First Fasting Day of Ramadan Kareem.

A commemoration of Muhammad's first revelation, Ramadaan has always been celebrated by following month-long fasting, which is accompanied by dedicatedly offering prayers and reading the namaz the assigned five times a day. The beginning of this holy month is celebrated by wishing either Ramadaan Kareem or Ramadan Mubarak, which translate to may Ramadan be generous to you and have a blessed Ramadan, respectively. As we prepare to begin this holy month of peace and togetherness, here are some Ramadaan Kareem images and wallpapers, Ramadaan Mubarak well wishes to share with your friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Month Is Full of Blessing and Wisdom. May the Greatness of Allah Fulfil Your Desires and Dreams. Wish You a Happy Blessed Month of Ramadan.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Choicest Blessing of Allah Fill Your Life With Joy and Prosperity. Ramadan Mubarak.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You and Your Family Have a Very Happy and Blessed Ramadan. Enjoy These Amazing Days and Remember Those Who Need Our Help. Happy Ramadan.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ramadan Kareem! May Allah Give You All the Prosperity and Success. May Allah Bless You With Wealth and Happiness and Gives You a Healthy Life.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Always Be Blessed With the Love and Protection of Allah. Wish You a Happy Ramadan.

Fasting during Ramadaan is also called as Roza and is observed from sunrise to sunset, where the Rozdaar avoids the consumption of any food or even water. The fast is traditionally broken with the Maghrib Azan, which takes place during the sunset. The Holy month of Ramadaan has always been more about doing for the community and revisiting the teachings of the prophet. This month-long stringent journey ends with the biggest Eid celebrations in the Islamic culture, Eid-ul-Fitr. We hope that this Ramadaan brings us the peace and compassion that we so sorely need.