Ramadan Mubarak! The ninth month of the Islamic year is here. It comes after the month of Sha'ban and there is no other month more auspicious in Islam than this. According to the Islamic rules, Roza, one of the five duties of Islam is performed during this month. It is an obligation of every adult Muslim and the rules of celebrating are strict during this month. It is believed that the reward of this month is also increased 70 times as compared to normal days. Ramadan is a month of introspection with fasting and prayer. There is a lot of importance given to prayers in this month and it is called the month of forgiveness of sins. Ramadan Mubarak 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Ramadan Kareem With Happy Ramzan Pics, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Telegram Photos in the Holy Month.

It is one of the five pillars of Islam, Shahada (Kalma), Namaz, Roza, Zakat and Hajj. It is mentioned in the Qur'and said that according to the Islamic calendar, fasting was obliged on Muslims by the order of Allah in the year two Hijri. Ramadan is what Muslims call the whole month while the fast observed daily in this month is called Roza. Fasting is an obligatory prayer in Islam. It is mandatory for every healthy (adult) Muslim.

People who believe in Islam consider the month of Ramadan to be holy. In the month of Ramadan, people of the Muslim religion worship God and share happiness. It is also a custom to meet friends and relatives on this special occasion. This time in India, the month of Ramadan is starting on Saturday, April 2. However, the date of the month of Ramadan will be decided only after the sighting of the moon. This month of Ramadan may end on May 2. Eid ul Fitr is expected to start on Monday, May 2, 2022. Eid holidays will be from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 – based on the Islamic calendar. The exact date of the start of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr will be confirmed closer to the date based on the moon-sighting tradition. On this day if you are wondering how to wish your loved ones, you must know that you can say one of these phrases Ramadan Mubarak, Ramadan Kareem and Happy Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak means ‘Blessed Ramadan’, whereas Ramadan Kareem means ‘Generous Ramadan’. Check out some of the best Ramadan wishes and greetings for you.

Ramadan does not only mean fasting but in this one month, those things are also avoided which does not come under the purview of humanity. During this time wrong things are avoided. The month of Ramadan brings man closer to God.

