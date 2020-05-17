Ramzan 2020 Schedule: Sehri and Iftar Timings for May 18 in Chennai, Mumbai, Srinagar, Delhi, Lucknow and Other Cities of India

Mass Iftars Not Permitted this year due to COVID-19 | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

May 18 would mark the beginning of final week of Ramzan. Throughout the holy month, practising Muslims have been fasting from pre-dawn period - known as waqt-e-sehar - till dawn. The timing when the fast begins and ends is also known as sehri and iftar. The time needs to be accurately followed by Muslims who keep the fast. Here are the sehri and iftar timings for May 18 in Chennai, Mumbai, Srinagar, Delhi, Lucknow and other cities of India. Eid 2020 and Moon Sighting Date in India: When Will Ramzan End and Eid al-Fitr be Celebrated? Which Day is Chand Raat?

Before, checking the timings, it is important to note that sehri ends at around 10 minutes before the time for fajr prayer begins. And iftar meal can be eaten when maghrib begins. The time of maghrib begins two minutes after sunset. In case one has no access to internet, he can check the fajr and ghuroob-e-aftab timings in their local calendars.

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Mumbai

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 18 MAY 2020 04:33 AM 7:10 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Delhi

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 18 MAY 2020 03:49 AM 7:09 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Chennai

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 18 MAY 2020 04:16 AM 6:30 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Srinagar

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 18 MAY 2020 03:39 AM 7:30 PM

Sehri-Iftar Timing in Lucknow

DATE SEHRI IFTAR 18 MAY 2020 03:40 AM 6:51 PM

For timings of other cities of India, readers are recommended to search only for their fajr and sunset timings. 10 minutes before the former, the sehri period would end and two minutes after the latter, the iftar period begins. Alternatively, you can visit Urdu Point and download the Ramzan timetable for your respective city.