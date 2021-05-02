Mumbai, May 1: The holy month of Ramzan, which started in India on April 14, is ongoing. Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan, is divided into three phases - Pehla Ashra, Dusra Ashra and Teesra Ashra. The first two phases comprise of 10 days, while the third lasts for 9 or 10 days, depending upon the moon sighting. Muslims in India will observe their 20th fast (roza) on May 3. With this, Dusra Ashra will come to an end and Teesra Ashra or the third and final leg of Ramzan will begin. Many Muslims send "Teesra Ashra Mubarak" greetings and messages to their loved ones to celebrate the arrival of last phase of Ramzan. Below you can find "Teesra Ashra Mubarak" messages, wishes, HD images for Facebook and WhatsApp stickers. Ramzan 2021 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities of India for the Month of Ramadan.

The first phase of Ramzan is called Pehla Ashra, which is for Rehmat (seeking the mercy of God). The next ten days are referred as Dusra Ashra for Magfirat (seeking forgiveness). The third and final phase of Ramzan is called Teesra Ashra, for Nijat (emancipation from the hellfire). If you are looking for Ramazan Teesra Ashra 2021 wishes and messages or "Ramazan Teesra Ashra Mubarak" HD images and WhatsApp sticker to mark the auspicious event, here is everything for you. Ramzan Mubarak 2021 Wishes And Shayari: Happy Ramadan Urdu Messages, SMS, Chand Mubarak Image And Greetings To Celebrate Arrival of the Holy Month.

Teesra Ashra Mubarak Message Reads: Na Rahega Sada Kuch Hi Din Ka Mehman Hai, Rehmat Se Bhar Lo Jholiyan Guzar Raha Mah-E-ramzan Hai. Ramzan Teesra Ashra Mubarak.

Teesra Ashra Mubarak Message Reads: Kisi Ka Imaan Kabhi Roshan Na Hota, Aagosh Me Musalman Ke Agar Quran Na Hota, Dunya Na Samjh Pati Bhook Aur Pyas Ki Qeemat, Agar 12 Mahine Me 1 Ramzan Na Hota. Ramzan Teesra Ashra Mubarak.

Teesra Ashra Mubarak Message Reads: Greetings as Teesra Ashra of Ramzan Begins.

Teesra Ashra Mubarak Message Reads: Ae Mah-E-ramzan Aahista Chal, Abhi Kafi Qarz Chukana Hai, Allah Ko Krna Hai Raazi Aur Gunaho Ko Mitana Hai, Khwabon Ko Likhna Hai Aur Rab Ko Manana Hai. Ramzan Aakhir Ashra Mubarak.

Teesra Ashra Mubarak Message Reads: Ramzan Ka Teesra Ashra Mubarak Ho.

With the beginning of third phase of Ramzan on May 4, Muslims will mark 29th of the holy month on May 12. If the new moon is sighted on May 12, Eid 2021 will be celebrated on May 13. If the new moon remain invisible, Ramzan will complete 30 days and Eid will be observed on May 14.

