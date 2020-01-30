Ratha Saptami 2020: Date and Significance of the Day That Marks Birth Of Sun God

Ratha Saptami (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Regarded as one of most significant Hindu festival across India, Ratha Saptami is celebrated on the seventh day, also known as Saptami, in the bright half (Shukla Paksha) in the Magha month of Hindu calendar. Ratha Saptami is also known as Magh Jayanti, Magha Saptami, and 'Surya Jayanti'. Devotees celebrate this day to worship Lord Surya, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Ratha Saptami 2020 Falls on Saturday, February 1. This day marks the start of the spring season. Ratha Saptami is the birth anniversary of Sun God Surya. It is believed that on this day, Sun God lightened the whole universe with his brightness and warmth.

It's symbolic representation is Lord Surya turning his chariot drawn by seven horses. The seven horses are said to represent each day of a week beginning with Sunday, the day of Sun god Surya. The Ratha or Chariot has twelve wheels, which represents 12 zodiac signs.

The famous sun temples of India - Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat, Konark Sun Temple in Odisha, Arasavalli Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh and Suriyanar Kovil in Tamil Nadu, Martand Sun Temple in Jammu and Kashmir - are decked up on Ratha Saptami and devotees gather in large number and offer prayers.