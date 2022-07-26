Shivratri, which falls in the Shravan month of the Hindu calendar, is known as Sawan Shivratri. This year the auspicious occasion of Sawan Shivratri will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 26. As you celebrate Sawan Shivratri 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Sawan Shivratri 2022 messages in Hindi, Sawan Shivratri images, Lord Shiva HD wallpapers and Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022 greetings that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this auspicious day.

There are around twelve Shivratri observed in a year. Sawan Shivratri is popular in North Indian states like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar, where the Purnimant lunar calendar is followed. It is also known as Shravana Shivratri. During the Sawan month, thousands of devotees visit Shiva shrines and perform the Gangajal Abhishekam. They worship and pray to Shiva Linga on Shivratri and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. To get blessings from Lord Shiva, devotees need to organise Maha Rudra Abhishek on this day.

Here are messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones wishing them on Sawan Shivratri 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shiv Ki Mahima Aparampar! Shivkarte Sabka Udhar, Unki Kripa Aap Par Sada Bani Rahe, Aur Bhole Shankar Aapke Jivan Me Khushi Hi Khushi Bhar De. Happy Sawan Shivratri

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When You Utter the Name of God With Utmost Devotion on The Festival of Shravan Shivratri, You Get Virtually Transported to Another World, Where There Is Gladness. Hara Hara Mahadev.

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That This Auspicious Occasion of Shivratri Fill Your Life With Positivity by Killing All the Darkness and Problems That Surround You. Happy Sawan Shivratri, Everybody.

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shravan Shivratri. May Lord Shiva's Glorious Divine and Compassionate Attributes Remind Us of Our Own Capabilities and Strive to Raise Ourselves to Heights.

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Sawan Shivratri. Meri Yehi Prarthana Hai Ki Shiv Ji Ki Kripa Aap Par Sadaiv Bani Rahi. Hara hara Mahadev. Sawan Shivratri Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein.

Sawan Shivratri 2022 GIF Greetings

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022 (File Image)

Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022 Messages and Quotes: Send Masa Shivratri Wishes & Images to Loved Ones

On this day, after finishing the morning rituals, the devotees observe a full-day fast and take food for the next day. They take a pledge for self-determination throughout the fasting period and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva to complete the fast without any interference. Here are messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022!

