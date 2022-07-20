Are you still confused when you must keep fast or upvas for Masik Shivratri or Sawan Shivratri? Don't worry, we've come to your rescue as you can get complete details about the Sawan Shivratri Vrat in the tweet below. As the auspicious fast is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shravana month, this year Masik Shivratri or Masa Shivratri will fall on July 26, Tuesday. The Chaturdashi Tithi will begin on July 26 and devotees can observe their Mahashivratri Vrat on that day. The religious occasion dedicated to Lord Shiva will go on till July 27. Scroll down and know more about the upvas date now! Shravan Month 2022 Greetings & Happy Sawan Images: Lord Shiva HD Wallpapers, Messages, Wishes, SMS And Status To Celebrate The Auspicious Hindu Month

Sawan Shivratri Vrat 2022 Date Falls on July 26 or July 27? Get Complete Details Below:

Sawan Shivratri 2022 Date and Time in India: Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Masik Shivaratri of July Dedicated to Lord Shiva#Sawan2022#SawanShivratri#LordShivahttps://t.co/qCplBLnqCu — LatestLY (@latestly) July 20, 2022

