The festival of Eid is here, and this year, the celebration is low-key, considering the ongoing global health crisis. Muslim communities across the world are gearing up to celebrate the end of the holy month Ramzan, Eid al-Fitr 2021.In Malaysia, the Muslims observe the festival as Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri or Hari Raya Puasa. The Hari Raya festival is extremely important for Malaysian Muslims. This year, Hari Raya will be celebrated on May 13. However, the country announced a month-long nationwide lockdown from May 12, meaning Eid celebration is virtual and at-home with families. You can still share the festive spirit with Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2021 messages, and WhatsApp stickers. These Hari Raya Puasa photos, greetings, HD images, and wishes can be shared through Facebook, Signal, Telegram, and other social media platforms to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic year. ‘Puasa’ is Malay for ‘fasting.’ Hari Raya Puasa marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. The festival is observed as Eid al-Fitr in India, Malaysian Muslims celebrate it as Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri. On festival day, Muslims have a lavish spread of food on their dining table. They visit the mosques, offer prayers, and wish each other Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri. The phrase ‘Selamat Hari Raya,’ means ‘Happy Hari Raya.’ In addition to Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2021 wishes and greetings, people also share ‘Maaf Zahir Daan Batin,’ messages through WhatsApp. The phrase means ‘I seek forgiveness from you.’ Celebrate the festival from home by sharing Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2021 messages, Hari Raya Puasa Facebook greetings, Signal wishes, Telegram photos, and more.

Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing That Your Today and Tomorrow Are Blessed with Eternal Joy and Happiness, Prosperity and Success. Best Wishes on Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Hari Raya Pausa, I Wish That Allah Fulfills All Your Dreams and Answers All Your Prayers. Happy Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family Selamant Hari Raya Aidilfitri. You Will Be Always Blessed with Allah’s Rehmat Your Life.

Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Warm Greetings on Hari Raya to You and Your Loved Ones. May Your Present and Future Is Full of New Hopes and New Dreams

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp continues to update its collection of stickers which are perfect to send on important festive days. The WhatsApp stickers are available for both Android and iOS applications. You can download the newest WhatsApp stickers by clicking HERE. We wish you and your family a safe Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri!

