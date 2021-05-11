The festive season is almost knocking at the door and we cannot keep calm. Muslim communities across the world are eagerly waiting for Eid al-Fitr 2021 celebration. The holy month of Ramadan is coming to an end and people are busy preparing for the Eid festivity. However, Malaysian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr as 'Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri' or 'Hari Raya Puasa'. The Hari Raya festival is extremely important and joyous for Malaysian Muslims as it is filled with a lot of traditions and emotions. This year Hari Raya will be celebrated on May 13.

And this year's celebration will be almost similar to last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic; however, it should not come in the way of the festive spirit of Malaysian Muslims. On the auspicious occasion of Hari Raya people of Malaysia greet each other by saying 'Selamat Hari Raya'. The phrase 'Selamat Hari Raya' means 'Happy Hari Raya'. People also share 'Maaf Zahir Daan Batin' wishes and greetings via WhatsApp. This phrase means 'I seek forgiveness from you'.

Although, this year most people of Malaysia and even other countries have to celebrate the festival of Eid al-Fitr and Hari Aya while staying at home. Apart from meeting friends and other family members online, one can send 'Selamat Hari Raya' wishes and greetings via WhatsApp, Facebook, or other apps to make the celebration more special. And as meeting in person is not possible now, sending greetings virtually is the only option now.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Embrace the Festival With Pure Heart. Selamat Hari Raya, My Friend.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish Your Family and Friends With Exclusive Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri Messages and Hari Raya Wishes for Love. Wish Everyone Around You Good Luck and Prosperity With Messages Wishing You and Your Family Selamat Hari Raya.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri Images

WhatsApp Message Reads: Talk About Miles, and We Are Far Apart. But Talk About the Heart and We Are Close Together.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri Wishes

Message Reads: Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2021

Hari Raya Aidilfitri Wishes

Message Reads: Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2021

How to download Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2021 WhatsApp stickers?

During the Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2021 celebration, WhatsApp stickers can be of great use. To download the latest WhatsApp stickers, Android smartphone users should visit the Play Store app or click here.

Now, we hope that it will be easier for you to download Hari Raya 2021 WhatsApp stickers online. Download and forward various interesting wishes and messages to celebrate Hari Raya 2021 with your loved ones.

Muslims in India will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on May 13. However, the exact date will be decided after sighting the moon.

