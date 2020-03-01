Self-Injury Awareness Day 2020: Date and Significance of the Day That Encourages People to Recognise Signs of Self-Harm

Self-Injury Awareness Day (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Self-injury Awareness Day (SIAD) also known as Self-Harm Awareness Day is observed on March 1 to create awareness about self-harm and self-injury. The goal of the day is to break stereotypes surrounding self-harm and encourage medical professionals about the condition. Marking the day, some people wear an orange awareness ribbon, write 'LOVE' on their arms or draw a butterfly on their wrists. The day also talks about the stigma attached to self-injury. It tells family members, educators, and healthcare professionals to recognise the signs of self-harm and try to provide them with help at the earliest. Instagram Bans Fictional Snippets Showing Suicide

People cause harm to themselves for various reasons including depression. According to reports, around two million Americans self-harm by cutting, scratching, bruising and hitting themselves using harmful methods. These behaviours are believed to help them control themselves, relieve tension and escape the numbness that accompanies depression. Family Conflict May Influence Suicidal Thoughts in Kids.

Self-Injury Awareness Day is observed on March 1 since 18 years or more. The day also highlights the need for understanding and empathy towards people going through self issues and other problems. Identifying and reaching out to such people who suffer in silence may help them come out of it. For people going through mental stress to come out of the situation, it is essential that they feel accepted in society. In many cases, it is the fear of being judged that stops them from being opening up from the trouble they are facing. The day also encourages those going through such issues to open up about it and seek help.