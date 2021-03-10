Shab-e-Miraj will be celebrated on March 11, 2021. On this night when the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.) ascended to the Heavens. It is observed every year on 27th Rajab as per the Islamic calendar. Shab-e-Miraj is also known as Al Isra wal Miraj is a spiritual night. Miraj took place approximately 10-12 years after the Prophet (S.A.W.) received revelation from Allah. Muslims worship a lot on this night to wash off all sins they have committed till now. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page if you are looking for Happy Shab-e-Miraj 2021 HD images, wallpapers, Facebook greetings, WhatsApp stickers and SMS to celebrate the night of ascent.

Miraj took place 10-12 years after Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.) received revelation from Allah. It was a time of great sorrow and grief for the Prophet (S.A.W.) because of the recent deaths of his beloved wife Khadijah (R.A.) and his uncle Abu Talib. On the night of Miraj Prophet (S.A.W.) travelled on the back of a winged baby-horse-like white beast, known as Buraq, to 'the farthest mosque. This mosque today is known as Masjid-e-Aqsa in Jerusalem. The events of Miraj and Isra are mentioned in Surah al-Isra of the Holy Quran. Shab-e-Miraj Date 2021, History and Significance: Know All About 'The Night of Ascent'.

You can play your part in spreading out the significance and reason behind the Shab e Miraj celebration via social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc. You can download out Shab-e-Miraj messages, Islamic quotes, wallpapers, greetings and WhatsApp status from below which is absolutely free.

Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rahmaton Ki Hai Yeh Raat, Namazon Ka Rakhna Sath, Manwa Lena Rab Say Her Bat, Duaon Main Rakhna Yaad, Mubarak Ho Aap Sab Ko Shab-e-Miraj.

Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Ek Hasi Aur Baant Lo Aj Aik Dua or Mang Lo Aj Ek Ansoo or Pee Lo Aaj Ek Zindgi or Jee Lo Aaj Ik Sapna Aur Daykh Lo Aj. Shab-e-Meraj Mubarik Ho.

Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rab E Kainaat Se Dua Hai Ke Aaj Jab Muqaddar Likha Jaey to ALLAH PAK Har Dukh, Burai, Pareshani, Gham, Beemari, Aur Nuqsaan Se Aap Ko Aur Hum Sub Ko Maaf Farmaye. Shab-e-Miraj.

Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak

Shab-e-Miraj WhatsApp Stickers

This Shab-e-Miraj, send out amazing WhatsApp stickers for thi event which is available for download here. We wish you all Shab-e-Miraj Mubarak, may Almighty Allah bless you and your family with lots of success and good health.

