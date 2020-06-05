Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2020 WhatsApp Stickers And HD Images: Shivrajyabhishek Wallpapers, Facebook Greetings, SMS & Messages to Celebrate Coronation Day of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Shivrajyabhishek Sohala Photo (Photo Credits: File Image)

The anniversary of the coronation of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is known as Shivrajyabhishek. Chhatrapati Shivaji was crowned as the ruler of the Hindu empire on June 6, 1674, as per the Gregorian calendar. However, people of Raigad observe the day on Hindu month of Jyeshtha's Shukla Trayodashi (13th day) which falls on June 5. People wish each other on the day saying Shivrajyabhishek Din Shubhechha. As we observe Shivrajyabhishek 2020 we bring to you Shivrajyabhishek Sohala WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS, Messages, HD images and wallpaper to share with your friends and family. You can also send these wishes and greetings as WhatsApp and Instagram stories also. You can share these Shivrajyabhishek Din Marathi HD images, Shivrajyabhishek Din Shubhechha, Shivrajyabhishek Din images and Shivrajyabhishek Din quotes with your loved ones. Shivrajyabhishek Din 2020 Marathi Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Status, Banner, Wallpaper, Quotes, Facebook Messages and Greetings to Celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Coronation Day.

Shivaji who was born in 1627 AD at Shivneri Fort in Pune was named after Goddess Shivai. He founded the Maratha Kingdom and is known for his deeds that left a mark on the people of Maharashtra. He was coronated in a grand ceremony at Maharashtra's Raigad Fort attended by around fifty thousand people. Shivaji was coronated with the sacred waters of seven rivers including Yamuna, Indus, Ganges, Godavari, Narmada, Krishna and Kaveri. Shivaji was entitled Shakakarta (founder of an era) and Chhatrapati (paramount sovereign). He also took the title of Haindava Dharmodhhaarak which means the protector of the Hindu faith. Hindu Samrajya Diwas 2020 Date And Significance: Know All About The Day that Marks Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Coronation.

Shivrajyabhishek Sohala Photo (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shivrajyabhishek Sohala Shubhechha

Shivrajyabhishek Sohala Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shivrajyabhishek Sohala Shubhechha

Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shivrajyabhishek Sohala Shubhechha

Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2020 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shivrajyabhishek Sohala Shubhechha

Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2020 Photo (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shivrajyabhishek Sohala Shubhechha

How to Download Shivrajyabhishek Sohala WhatsApp Stickers

Today WhatsApp is a widely used instant-messaging app which people use to send messages and wishes. You can download Shivrajyabhishek Sohala WhatsApp Stickers from PayStore and send it to your loved ones. We wish everyone celebrating Happy Shivrajyabhishek Sohala!