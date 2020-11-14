Happy Diwali 2020! The festival of lights is here and as we prepare for Lakshmi pujan in the evening, we would like to send best wishes that may this Diwali, also fondly called as Deepawali brings in happiness and prosperity in your life. The four-day festival is celebrated from November 12 to November 16 by Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhists. Every year on the new moon day of Kartik month and holds special significance associated with Diwali. It is said that Lakshmi was born on this day and she was also married to Lord Vishnu. Have you checked out the full Diwali 2020 calendar with dates and shubh muhurat of Govatsa Dwadashi, Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Laxmi Pooja, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and more?

The return of Lord Ram, Maa Sita and Lord Lakshmi is also celebrated on this day. Deepawali festival signifies the victory of good over evil. And this day reminds people that truth and goodness always win. According to the beliefs, lightning of diyas, Diwali rangoli designs, Diwali mehndi designs and bursting of firecrackers is considered auspicious on this day.

People share their joy on this day via WhatsApp messages and stickers, newest Diwali text messages and picture messages, which you can send across to your loved ones on the auspicious day of Choti Diwali 2020. Apart from that people also look for Diwali 2020 messages in Marathi, Deepavali greetings and images, you can also download Diwali 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Hike messages from the Play Store app. You can also send across Happy Diwali 2020 animated GIF greetings & messages to wish everyone 'Shubh Deepavali' and 'Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnayen' with some of the most wonderful images, Diwali quotes and photos.

Let's spread happiness and positivity with Hapy Diwali images,Happy Diwali Images in Marathi, Happy Diwali HD Images, Happy Diwali Wallpaper Download,Shubh Deepavali images, HD wallpapers, Diwali 2020 messages, Deepavali wishes in Marathi, Diwali WhatsApp Stickers, Diwali 2020 GIF status video and more. So if you are searching for the latest 2020 Diwali WhatsApp messages, Facebook statues, text messages, picture messages, and other greetings for Deepawali 2020, then you pick your best available choice here and send them across on this auspicious day:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pooja Ki Thali, Rasoi Mein Pakvan, Aangan Mein Diya, Khushiyan Tamaam, Hatho Mein Phulajhariya, Roshan Ho Jahan, Mubarak Ho Apako Diwali Ka Tyohar!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Diwali Ke Iss Pawan Parv Par Maa Lakshmi Ki Kripa Apke Pariwar Par Bani Rahe. Hum Sabhi Ki Oor Se Aapko Diwali Ki Bahut Subh Kamnayein.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Diwali 2020 De Appko Khushiyan Appar, Mubarak Ho Aap Sabhi Ko Roshni Ka Ye Toyhaar.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Diwali 2020 Apke Jeewan Mai Laye Khushiyon Ki Suagaat, Aapno Ka Sath Aur Dhan Dhanay Ki Barsat. Subh Diwali.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Lakshmi Aapke Pariwar Par Apni Kripa Barsayein, Yahin Hamari Aarzoo Hai. Diwali Ki Bahut-Bahut Subhkamnayein.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Diwali ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein

Happy Diwali 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp Stickers that you can download easily here.

We hope these Happy Diwali greetings, Diwali images, latest Happy Diwali 2020 and Lakshmi Puja greetings, Diwali messages, quotes and wishes can come to use. Once again we wish you a very happy Diwali and may this Lakshmi puja brings in happiness and prosperity.

