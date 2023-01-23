Every year, Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti is celebrated on January 23 across India. Popularly known as ‘Netaji’, Subhas Chandra Bose was a pivotal figure in India's freedom movement. This year, India will celebrate his 126th birth anniversary. Born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Odisha, Bose was the ninth child of advocate Janakinath Bose and Prabhavati Devi. He was born into wealth and privilege in a large Bengali family in Orissa during the British Raj. In India, Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthday is celebrated as ‘Parakram Diwas’. The decision to commemorate Netaji’s birthday as ‘Parakram Diwas’ was taken by the Government of India in 2021. As we celebrate Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023, here’s all you need to know about the great leader, his achievements and more.

History and Significance of Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

Subhas Chandra Bose is famously known as the founder of 'Azad Hind Fauj', and his famous slogan is "Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Aazadi Dunga". ‘Netaji’ was first applied to Bose in Germany in early 1942 by the Indian soldiers of the Indische Legion and by the German and Indian officials in the Special Bureau for India in Berlin. It is now used throughout India.

Bose studied at the Protestant European School in Cuttack and was deeply influenced by the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna after reading their works when he was just 16. His parents sent him to the University of Cambridge in England to prepare for the Indian Civil Service. As per historical records, he passed the civil service examination in 1920, but in April 1921, he resigned his candidacy and hurried back to India due to the nationalist turmoil in the country. January 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Indian Festivals & Events: List of Important Dates in the First Month of the Year.

Bose joined the non-cooperation movement that was started by Mahatama Gandhi and was advised to work with Chittaranjan Das, who became his political guru and later started the newspaper 'Swaraj'. In 1927, Bose became general secretary of the Congress party and worked with Jawaharlal Nehru for independence. In 1943, he took charge of the Indian Independence Movement in East Asia and the leadership of the Azad Hind Fauj. On this day, the nation pays tribute to the great leader who envisioned an independent India.

Celebrations of Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

Subhas Chandra Bose was a man of great courage. He was a scholar, a patriot, a leader, a visionary, and a revolutionary. His bravery and untiring efforts for India’s freedom earned him the title ‘Netaji’. Netaji Jayanti was observed as ‘Parakram Divas’ for the first time in 2021 on his 124th birth anniversary. This year, India will celebrate Netaji’s 126th birth anniversary. On his birth anniversary, educational institutions organize cultural programs, garland Netaji’s statue and remember the works of the great revolutionary and visionary freedom fighter. Three states, including West Bengal, Tripura, and Orissa, also host a public holiday on January 23 yearly to celebrate Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti.

