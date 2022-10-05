Subho Bijoya Dashami! The final day of the five-day long grand festival is here. The Bengali people in India and around the world, as well as those living in eastern regions like Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam, and of course West Bengal, celebrate Durga Puja, an annual Hindu festival honouring Goddess Durga. The final four days of the nine-day Navratri celebration, which is also devoted to the Goddess, are when this four-day festival takes place. Shashti, the first day of Durga Puja for this year, took place on October 1, 2022. October 2 is Saptami, October 3 is Ashtami, October 4 is Navami, and October 5 is Vijayadashami or Bijoya Dashami, the same day when Durga Visarajan takes place. Here's a collection of Subho Bijoya Dashami 2022 images in Bengali, Subho Bijoya Dashami HD wallpapers, HappyVijayadashami 2022 wishes, Vijayadashami images and SMS to celebrate the day! When Is Sindoor Khela 2022? Know All About the Date, History, Significance and Rituals of the Festival Celebrated on Vijayadashami.

Goddess Durga, the wife of Lord Shiva, is celebrated during Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava. Hindus hold that the Goddess defeated the demon Mahishasura, who had asserted his immortality and invincibility, and that a woman could most surely never kill him. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Mahalaya, the final day of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) of Ashvin month, marks the beginning of the festivities while Maha Shashti marks the beginning of preparations.

Additionally, Durga Puja is the season of the year when enjoyment knows no bounds. It commemorates the return to Earth of Goddess Durga and her four children from Kailash Parvat. Additionally, Lord Ganesha, Lord Kartik, Goddess Lakhsmi, and Goddess Saraswati travel with their mother, Goddess Durga. During this time, people send each other good wishes for happiness and success. And as Maa Durga is set to return to Mount Kailash, her devotees will bid her goodbye with a heavy heart. But not before commemorating the victory of Devi Durga over the buffalo demon Mahishasura, thus earning her the name, Mahishasura Mardini. Here's a collection of Subho Bijoya Dashami images, Happy Vijayadashami wishes, SMS and wallpapers to share with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Bijoya Dashami Day Light Up for You the Hopes of Happy Times and Dreams for a Year Full of Smiles and Victory!

WhatsApp Message Reads: As Goddess Durga Returns to Her Abode, Here’s Wishing She Leaves Behind All the Good Energy and Eternal Happiness for Humanity. Subho Bijoya!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Bijoya Dashami to Everybody! May the Mighty and Powerful Goddess Durga Protect You Against Evil.

For Bengalis, it is no less than a cultural extravaganza. Around puja pandals, a number of food stands providing traditional Bengali fare are normally set up for people who like pandal hopping. One is supposed to practise vegetarianism when within the pandal, especially if they intend to participate in the rituals and rites that are performed in front of the idols. However, normally people do enjoy a non-veg feast. In addition, the unique "bhog" that is always served to the Goddess is vegetarian and includes delicious khichdi, a few fritters, a mixed veggie sabji, tomato chutney, and more.

